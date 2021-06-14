Obion County Courthouse Staff Member Receives Citizenship

A member of the Obion County Courthouse staff has officially received her citizenship.

Marielena Acevedo, of Union City, serves as a Deputy Clerk in the General Sessions Office.

Last Thursday, Ms. Acevedo traveled to Federal Court in Memphis, where she became a citizen of the United States.

Ms. Acevedo told Thunderbolt News about the special day.(AUDIO)

Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson said Ms. Acevedo’s day was special to all of the staff members.(AUDIO)

Ms. Acevedo said her parents brought her and her six brothers to the United States in 2002, and she was the last to receive the citizenship status.