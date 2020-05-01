The Obion County Courthouse will reopen for the public on Monday, but specific guidelines will be in place.

Beginning Monday, the South door will be the only entrance into the building, and temperature may be taken upon entry.

Those visiting any courthouse office will also be required to sanitize before entering, and must maintain a six foot distance from others.

Visitors are also urged to abide by the number of people that will be allowed in each office, with a note on the door giving the specific count.