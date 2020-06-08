The Tennessee Department of Health has made a change involving coronavirus positive deaths in Obion County.

Last week, the Department of Health listed three deaths in Obion County from individuals who had tested positive with the virus.

On Monday, the death report was reversed back to one, which was recorded early in the reporting period.

The report did indicate that Obion County has now recorded 53 positive coronavirus cases, since the first was reported on March 28th.

Of the 53 cases, 27 are now considered as “recovered”.

The latest report indicated 1,585 people have been tested in Obion County.