Obion County Deputy Presented With “Deputy of the Year” Award

An Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been honored for his work with the department.

Deputy Michael Moore, of Obion, was selected as the West Tennessee “Deputy of the Year” by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Sheriff’s Office reports said Deputy Moore is the first to volunteer for transports, filling a short shift or helping with security at festivals and community events.

Sheriff’s Captain Scott Watkins told Thunderbolt News that Moore was a great officer and person.(AUDIO)

A photo of Captain Watkins presenting Deputy Moore with his award has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.