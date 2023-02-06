Obion County Director of School’s Applauds School Board Members

Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins says his school board works hard for staff and students.

Director Watkins said the county is in good hands with decisions made by the seven members.(AUDIO)

The Director said a strong school board plays a big role in having a successful school system.(AUDIO)

Serving on the Obion County school board is Chairman Fritz Fussell and Vice-Chairman Keisha Hooper, along with Barry Adams, Shannon Hogg, Kyle Baggett, Jared Poore and Tim Britt.