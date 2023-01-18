Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December

Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont, from the “loop heated water system” used for heating purposes.(AUDIO)

The Director said Black Oak received damage to about 20 classrooms, due to the freezing and bursting of a sprinkler system.

Director Watkins also answered a question pertaining to the damage, and the rolling blackouts that were taking place during the frigid conditions.(AUDIO)

At this time, the Director said no total damage value has been given due to the freezing and bursting of the pipes.