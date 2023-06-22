Obion County Director of Schools Happy With School Safety Announcement

The opportunity for Tennessee grant funds, to ensure and enhance school safety, is good news for local school systems.

The two tier grants, providing funding for School Resource Officers and physical security improvements, was publicly announced by Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday.

Obion County Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the assistance was coming at a much needed time.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins said they are also devising a plan to use the awarded security monies to better enhance the school buildings.(AUDIO)

Governor Lee’s plan calls for $140 million dollars to go toward hiring full-time School Resource Officers, with safety funds of $40 million dollars for public schools and $14 million dollars for non-public schools.