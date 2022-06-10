Obion County Director of Schools Has Contract Extended

The Obion County School Board has expressed their support for Director Tim Watkins.

Board Chairman Fritz Fussell told Thunderbolt News the results of a past year performance evaluation was very favorable for the director.(AUDIO)

Fussell said the strongest praise of Director Watkins came from his system-wide leadership.(AUDIO)

The high evaluation also resulted in an extended contract for the Director of Schools.(AUDIO)

Following his selection by the board, Watkins began in the Obion County School System on July 15th of 2019.