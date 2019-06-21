The process of finding the next Director of School’s for Obion County will begin next week.

During a brief meeting Thursday afternoon at the Obion County School Board office, board Chairman Fritz Fussell named the individuals who will be interviewed for the soon to be open position.

As Thunderbolt Broadcasting first reported earlier this week, Dr. Donald Durley is the principal at Millington Central High School; Tim Watkins is the principal at McKenzie High School; Dr. Gary Gibson is the superintendent of the Clay County School System in North Carolina and Dr. Greg Barclay is the Special Education Director for Obion County Schools.

The four selected candidates were chosen from a field of 10 applications received for the position.

On Monday at Obion County Central High School, Dr. Durley will interview at 6:00, followed by Dr. Gibson at 7:30.

On Tuesday night, Dr. Barclay will interview at 6:00 followed by Tim Watkins at 7:30.

The interviews will take place in the school library and are open to the public.