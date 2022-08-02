Obion County Director of School’s Releases Statement on the Start of Classes

“Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year. I know the faculty and staff of Obion County Schools are excited to see students return to our classrooms. We hope that you are as excited about the new school year as we are!

Our number one priority at Obion County Schools is always the safety of our students and staff. It is our goal to provide an exceptional, educational experience in a safe environment so that all students have the opportunity to grow and achieve their maximum potential.

On behalf of the Obion County Board of Education and the faculty and staff of Obion County Schools, I want to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable 22-23 school year.”