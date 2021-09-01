Obion County Director of Schools Talks About New Year

Obion County’s Director of Schools says the new instructional year has started well.

Director Tim Watkins told Thunderbolt News the start of school included increased enrollment in the classrooms.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins explained the reason for additional students in the system.(AUDIO)

With COVID numbers increasing in recent weeks, Watkins was asked about the issue of masks in the classrooms.(AUDIO)

The Obion County School System began the new year with an enrollment of 3,146 students.