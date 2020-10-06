Obion County’s Director of Schools is seeking county government support to maintain school funding.

During Monday's Budget Committee meeting, Director Tim Watkins addressed members about the continuation of attendance funding.

Director Watkins said the issue lies with on-line students who may return to in-person instruction.

Budget member Alan Nohsey asked the Director about kids who are not in school.

The Obion County School Board approved a resolution requesting the General Assembly to hold school districts harmless on both state and federal funding.

The full Obion County Commission will vote on the issue when they meet on October 19th.