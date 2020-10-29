Early voting is now over in Tennessee, with Obion Countians casting a total of 9,610 votes.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 635 votes were cast on Thursday.

The 9,610 early votes is the largest received in recent years, eclipsing 7,205 received during the presidential year in 2008.

The turnout represents almost 45-percent of Obion County’s 21,486 registered voters.

The 14 days of voting created long lines on several of those days, as voters waited to cast votes for both local, state and federal races.

Election Day will now take place on Tuesday, with 12 polling sites in Obion County.

Voting hours on Tuesday will be from 8:00 until 7:00.