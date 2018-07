Two hundred-and-eighty-six people cast their ballots on Wednesday in early voting in Obion County.

The vote brought the total to 3,245 for the county, with two full days and one Saturday remaining in the early voting period.

On Wednesday at the Election Commission Office, 205 Republican votes were cast, along with 62 Democratic and 19 General Election votes.

Voting hours on Thursday and Friday in Obion County are from 8:30 until 4:30, with Saturday voting from 9:00 until 12:00.

