Fifty-six educators in the Obion County School System have been recognized by the State of Tennessee.

The staff members have received “Level 5 status”, meaning students in their classes performed significantly above expectations for the 2018-19 school year.

Director of School’s, Tim Watkins, said Level 5 is the highest designation a teacher may receive by the State of Tennessee.

Director Watkins said the designation was an accomplishment that all parents in the school system should be proud of.