Obion County Emergency Management Building Discussed at Committee

The Courthouse Asset Committee heard plans for a new location to construct an Emergency Management building.

County Commissioners tabled an original plan to construct the building on property owned by the Obion County School Board.

At this week’s Courthouse Asset Committee meeting, EMA Director Danny Jowers said plans now call for the building to set on county owned property between the Solid Waste Department and Sheriff’s Office.

Jowers explained the need to house important equipment.(AUDIO)

The EMA Director told members about equipment that is now available in case of emergency or disaster.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the EMA building to be approximately 5,000 square-foot, with a coast of about $33.50 per foot.