Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, area farmers are expected to begin their operations very soon.

Obion County Extension Director Bob Shumate was asked if the virus could cause any problems with the upcoming corn planting.

Shumate said local producers are mindful of the potential market issues, ranging from prices to exportation.

If the area could receive a rain free period over the next several days, Shumate said farming activity will begin.

Obion County is the largest corn producing county in the state of Tennessee.