April 19, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County Extension…

Obion County Extension Taking Part in Statewide Food Awareness Campaign

Obion County Extension Taking Part in Statewide Food Awareness Campaign

The Obion County Extension Office is taking part in the statewide campaign titled “Food Waste Awareness”….Local residents can support the initiative by donating non-perishable food items…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

The Obion County Extension Office is participating in a second annual statewide event to make better stewards of food resources.

Rebecca Seratt, the Family and Consumer Sciences agent, told Thunderbolt News about the local participation.(AUDIO)

 

Ms. Seratt said there is a use for unused, or unwanted food, in Obion County.(AUDIO)

 

Anyone who would like to participate locally in the Food Waste Awareness campaign, can bring non-perishable items such as canned fruit and vegetables, rice, peanut butter and cereals to the Union City Extension Office located on 302 South Third Street.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology