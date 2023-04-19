Obion County Extension Taking Part in Statewide Food Awareness Campaign

The Obion County Extension Office is participating in a second annual statewide event to make better stewards of food resources.

Rebecca Seratt, the Family and Consumer Sciences agent, told Thunderbolt News about the local participation.(AUDIO)

Ms. Seratt said there is a use for unused, or unwanted food, in Obion County.(AUDIO)

Anyone who would like to participate locally in the Food Waste Awareness campaign, can bring non-perishable items such as canned fruit and vegetables, rice, peanut butter and cereals to the Union City Extension Office located on 302 South Third Street.