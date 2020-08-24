The Obion County Fair got underway Friday night, with the placement of two individuals into the Hall of Fame.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the induction. (AUDIO)

Laws said the fair has gotten off to a good start, in the first three days. (AUDIO)

The first three nights also resulted in three individuals walking away with $1,000 at the end of the fair.

On Friday night, Colton Brooks, of Uniontown, Kentucky was the winner, followed by Alan Shirley, of Obion County on Saturday, and Hailey Dunning, of Martin, on Sunday night.