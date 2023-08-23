Obion County Fair Continues; Special Needs Day Canceled

Activities with the Obion County Fair continue today at the fairgrounds in Union City, with one cancellation made.

Due to the extreme heat and humidity, fair officials made the decision to cancel today’s Special Needs Day.

Activities that are still scheduled, include the acceptance of cut flower entries from 9:00 until 1:00 at the Domestic Arts Building.

The Midway carnival will open at 5:00 with a one-pay price of $15, that includes admission and all rides.

The Torres Family Circus will start at 5:00, with two shows scheduled.

The Junior Goat Show will be held at 6:00 at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, followed by music from AC-43 at 7:00 on the Back Porch Stage.

The Fairshow Musical will begin at 8:00 at the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.

At 8:30, a Def Leppard tribute concert by Dave Fleppard will take place at the Main Stage.

The days events will conclude at 10:00 with the Money Cube Drawing at the Main Stage.