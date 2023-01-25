Obion County Fair Continues to Win State Honors

The 2022 Obion County Fair has again been recognized with state awards.

The announcement came during the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs annual convention held in Murfreesboro.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the recognition received.(AUDIO)

Laws said the convention gives fair board members from across the state, the opportunity to work together in planning future events.(AUDIO)

During the convention, Laws was also named the 1st Vice-President of the Tennessee Association of Fairs board of directors.

A photo of the state trophy presentation to Obion County Fair President Craig McManus, and Fairest of the Fair Sarah Beth Key, has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.