Obion County Fair Hosting Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival

The Obion County Fair will be hosting a first ever festival this week.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the two days of food and music at the fairgrounds.(AUDIO)

The public will also have the opportunity to taste some of their favorite treats while on the fairgrounds.(AUDIO)

Admission to the Obion County Fair Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival is free to the public, with the food trucks on site from 4:00 until 9:00 on Friday and 10:00 until 4:00 on Saturday.