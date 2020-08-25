Obion County Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake said this years livestock events at the fair will be different.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Shumake talked about today’s showing of hogs, lambs and steers by local youth.

Shumake said early planning was made to keep the livestock shows in-tact at this years fair.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Extension Director said he feels the shows and auctions will be successful.

An announcement has been made that the annual livestock banquet following the fair will not take place this year.