Obion County Fair Pageant Winners from Saturday
On Saturday, nine pageants were held on the Main Stage at the Obion County Fair.
Those winning the crowns included:
We Miss – Banks Lee Baggett – 4 months – Troy
Toddler Miss – Lily Mayfield – 22 months – Obion
Tiny Miss – Mia Renee O’Neal Edgar – 2 years – Union City
Petite Miss – Harper McCoy Akin – 5 years – Union City
Little Miss – Carlisle Peery – 7 years – Union City
Young Miss – Kaylee Brooke Roney – 9 years – Hornbeak
Jr. Miss – Mia Isabella Bird – 10 years – Union City
Teen Miss – Ivy Kate Morris – 13 years – South Fulton
Fairest of the Fair – Kylie Raye Baggett – 18 – Troy