Obion County Fair Pageant Winners from Saturday

On Saturday, nine pageants were held on the Main Stage at the Obion County Fair.

Those winning the crowns included:

We Miss – Banks Lee Baggett – 4 months – Troy

Toddler Miss – Lily Mayfield – 22 months – Obion

Tiny Miss – Mia Renee O’Neal Edgar – 2 years – Union City

Petite Miss – Harper McCoy Akin – 5 years – Union City

Little Miss – Carlisle Peery – 7 years – Union City

Young Miss – Kaylee Brooke Roney – 9 years – Hornbeak

Jr. Miss – Mia Isabella Bird – 10 years – Union City

Teen Miss – Ivy Kate Morris – 13 years – South Fulton

Fairest of the Fair – Kylie Raye Baggett – 18 – Troy