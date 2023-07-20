Obion County Fair Premium Book Now Available to Public

The Obion County Fair premium book is now available to the public.

This years fair is scheduled for August 19-thru-the-26th at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City.

This years theme is “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights”.

The annual fair will again include events in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, pageants, a truck and tractor pull and the final night demolition derby.

This years fair will also include a concert by Journey tribute band “Resurrection”, the Fairshow Musical, and