Obion County Fair Premium Book Now Available

The Obion County Fair book is now posted online for this years event.

This years fair is titled “Heroes Unite: Celebrating Our Farmers”.

The fair is scheduled for August 21st thru the 28th at the fairgrounds in Union City.

Pageants, exhibit booths and the Fair Show Musical will return this year, along with a rodeo.

Seven pageants are scheduled for the opening day of Saturday, August 21st, beginning with the Tiny Miss at 10:00 and concluding with the Fairest of the Fair at 1:00.

The weeks events will also include the Jr. Market hog, lamb and steer show, wrestling, a truck and tractor pull and demolition derby.

The first entry day is scheduled for Saturday, August 14th, with additional entry days on August 20th, 21st, 23rd and 25th.

Admission to this years Obion County Fair is $15 on August 21st, 27th and 28th, with a $12 entry fee on August 22nd thru the 26th.