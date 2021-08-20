Obion County Fair Starts on Saturday

Activities with the 63rd annual Obion County Fair will start tomorrow.

Organizers have worked for several months preparing for the daily and nightly activities at the fairground located in Union City.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News the fair will get off to a big start on Saturday.

Laws said opening day will just be the start of a fun week at the fairground.

Laws said on Saturday at the Grand Opening at 6:00, one person will be inducted into the Obion County Fair Hall of Fame.