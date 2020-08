The 62nd annual Obion County Fair will begin a nine day run on Friday.

The midway carnival will open its rides starting at 5:00.

The grand opening of the fair will start at 6:00 at the back porch stage.

During opening ceremonies, two people will be inducted into the fair Hall of Fame.

The opening night will end with the nightly drawing for $1,000, with the winner required to be present.

Admission to the fair is $12, which includes all rides on the midway.