Obion County Fair to Begin on Monday

The 65th annual Obion County Fair will begin nine days of events and activities on Saturday.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said many people are behind the scenes in making the fair possible.(AUDIO)

Laws said the local fair also gives people of all ages the opportunity to participate during the week.(AUDIO)

Laws said an agreement with the new carnival allows the Obion County Fair to operate over the nine day period.(AUDIO)

The Fair week will feature all pageants this Saturday, with a rodeo on Saturday and Sunday night.

Other events during the week, includes a Hall of Fame induction, the Junior Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows, the Farmers Harvest Breakfast, a truck and tractor pull and a demolition derby.

Musical acts this year, includes a tribute to Journey and a tribute to Def Leopard.