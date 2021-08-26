Obion County Fair to Feature Bull Riding on Thursday Night

A new event will be featured at the Obion County Fair on Thursday night.

At 7:00, bull riding will take place at the Outdoor Arena.

Gavin Summers, of McKenzie, told Thunderbolt News about his Summers Bucking Bulls show.(AUDIO)

Summers explained what the audience will see, as the Top-3 cowboys try to win money.(AUDIO)

During intermission, Summers said local children will also be able to participate and win money.(AUDIO)

Admission to the fair tonight is $12.00, which includes all rides on the midway.