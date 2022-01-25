Obion County Fair Wins State Honor for 2021 Fair Events

The Obion County Fair has been honored by the State of Tennessee.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said last year’s 63rd annual fair was recognized at this past weekends State Fair Convention in Murfreesboro.(AUDIO)

Laws said the Obion County Fair excelled in several categories to win the state award.(AUDIO)

The Obion County Fair has been the recipient of several state awards over the years, and was given the highest award of “Champion of Champions” in 2003.

Also during the recent conference, Laws was elected the second Vice-President of the Tennessee Association of Fair’s Board of Directors.

A photo of Obion County Fair President Craig McManus and “Fairest of the Fair” Kylie Baggett, with the state trophy, has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.