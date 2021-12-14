Obion County Farm Bureau Immediate Response to Help in Samburg

Those who received damage in the Samburg tornado had opportunities to speak with a representative on Sunday.

A command center for Obion County Farm Bureau was established on site, with Agency Manager Hadley Malone and others helping assist those in need.

Emily Hancock, the Design and Event Specialist for Tennessee Farm Bureau, told Thunderbolt News about their on ground efforts.(AUDIO)

The representatives were set up in the parking lot of the Pentecostal Church during the day Sunday, helping with claims and other issues.

Farm Bureau agents are now requesting those with claims or other needs, to visit or contact their office.