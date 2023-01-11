Obion County Farm Operation Receives National Honor

An Obion County farm family has been recognized with a national honor.

Derek and Micayla Giffin were named national runners-up, in the American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award contest held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Giffin’s were named second place winners based upon a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.

They were named state winners in Tennessee in July of 2022.

Derek Giffin is a fifth generation farmer, who operates Giffin Farms alongside his wife, his father and a cousin.

The family farm is a diversified row crop operation consisting of more than 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and occasionally other small grains.

The couple also raises a herd of beef cattle, where they focus on producing high quality calves for their custom beef enterprise.