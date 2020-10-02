Following rain earlier in the week, Obion County farmers are now back in the fields.

The past couple of days of sunshine, couple with winds to help dry both the crops and ground, has allowed producers to resume the Fall harvest.

County Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake said local farmers are now taking two crops to the market. (AUDIO)

Shumake said a large amount of the planted crops still remains in the fields, with late soybeans just starting to turn in many locations.

Area motorists are again reminded to be aware of combines, tractors and other farming equipment, which must also use the local roadways to move from farm to farm.