Combines and grain trucks continue to run in Obion County, as farmers continue their harvest of both corn and soybeans from the fields.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumate gave an update on the progress of the local producers.

Shumate said the recent stretch of dry weather has given farmers the opportunity to spend many hours in the fields.

With strong yields being reported, Obion County farmers are expected to exceed the yearly average of 170 to 180 bushels per acre with the corn crops.

Shumate also said barring a change in the weather pattern, local producers could complete their harvest much earlier than last year.