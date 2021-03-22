Obion County Farmers Getting Ready to Plant Corn Crops

Local farmers are getting ready for the beginning of corn planting.

With temperatures already reaching the 70-degree range this month, producers have already started some movement in preparation for planting.

Obion County Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake gave Thunderbolt News an update on the farming status.(AUDIO)

Shumake was asked when farmers would actually begin the planting of the corn crops.(AUDIO)

Obion County has long been the top corn producer in the state of Tennessee.