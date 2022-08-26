Obion County Farmers Harvest Breakfast Held at Fair

A large group of farmers, and other agriculture officials, gathered at the Obion County Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.

The annual “Farmers Harvest Breakfast” was held in the Junior Exhibits Building.

Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry, and 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, were the guest speakers for the event.

The gathering also included the presentation of a new Case-IH tractor to Derek and Micayla Giffin, of Obion County.

The Giffins were recently named “Achievement Award Winners” for the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers program.

Following the event, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News he was glad to be in Obion County to recognize the farming community.(AUDIO)

Photos from the “Farmers Harvest Breakfast” have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.