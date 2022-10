Farmers in Obion County appear to headed down the stretch for Fall harvest.

Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake told Thunderbolt News that local producers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to be in the fields.(AUDIO)

Shumake also gave an update of the harvest for Obion County.(AUDIO)

The Extension Director said farmers who are planting their winter wheat, behind the harvested soybeans, are in need of some rain at this time.