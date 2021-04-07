Obion County Food Commodities Scheduled for Next Week

A distribution of commodity foods will be made to eligible individuals in Obion County next week.

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture, will hold three days of distribution.

Recipients of Hornbeak and Samburg will receive their commodities next Tuesday from 9:00 until 12:00, at Hornbeak City Hall.

Distribution in Troy and Obion will take place next Wednesday from 9:00 until noon, at the Obion Community Center.

And those in Union City, South Fulton and Kenton will receive their distribution on Thursday, at the Obion County Fairgrounds from 9:00 until noon.

Anyone scheduled to receive the commodities must bring their Pink Card, along with a box or container for the food.