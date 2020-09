Those wanting to attend the Obion County at Dyersburg football game on Friday night must buy a ticket in advance.

Obion County Athletic Director Craig Rogers said parents of players and cheerleaders can purchase three tickets each from 9:00 until 12:00 today at the office at the high school.

On Wednesday thru Friday, the general public can purchase two tickets each at the office from 9:00 until 12:00.

Each ticket is $6.00, and no tickets will be sold at the gate.