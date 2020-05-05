The court system of Tennessee will now begin a slow approach to returning to some type of normality.

Due to safety and health reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic quickly prompted a halt of in-person court appearances by the state Supreme Court.

Following the mandate, Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith says the process has been different.

During recent weeks, to abide by the constitutional rights of individuals, Judge Smith explained how he has continued to work.

The General Sessions Judge was asked if the court will face a backlog of cases, upon their return to in-person hearings.

Judge Smith said he felt the pandemic will probably bring a new appreciation to all people going forward.