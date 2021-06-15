Obion County Government to Now Collect Hotel-Motel Taxes in the City

Obion County Commissioners have unanimously voted to begin collection of hotel-motel taxes throughout the entire county.

At Tuesday’s monthly meeting, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. presented a Resolution to resend the current private act, with the hotel-motel occupancy tax to be based on state amendments beginning on July 1st.

Sinclair explained the new law in Tennessee, which will governing the collection of the hotel-motel tax.(AUDIO)

County Attorney Steve Conley said the change in the hotel-motel law was to create an even playing field statewide.(AUDIO)

Sinclair said the four-percent county collection will also come from those who operate a Bed-and-Breakfast, and those who rent their homes for tourist stays.

Mayor Benny McGuire will also form the Obion County Tourism Board, which will consist of two county commissioners and five other individuals.