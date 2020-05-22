Senior students at South Fulton High School, and Obion County Central, will receive their diplomas tonight.

Graduation ceremonies will first take place at South Fulton at 5:30, followed by services at Obion County Central at 7:30.

At South Fulton, students will graduate in the gymnasium, with Obion County Central conducting services on the football field.

Senior students at each school were issued six tickets, and no one will be allowed to attend either service without a ticket.

Forty-nine students will receive diplomas at South Fulton, with approximately 200 receiving their diploma at Obion Central.