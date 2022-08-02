August 1, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County Has…

Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse

Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse

Chancellor Mike Maloan issues the oath of office to Emily Hall at the Obion County Courthouse on Monday….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

Obion County has a new Clerk and Master following swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse on Monday.

Chancellor Mike Maloan issued the oath to Emily Hall, of Union City, who takes the position following the retirement of former Clerk and Master, Paula Rice.

A large crowd of friends and family filled the court room to view the ceremony.

Ms. Hall told Thunderbolt News that she was ready to assume the appointed courthouse office.(AUDIO)

 

A photo from the swearing-in ceremony has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology