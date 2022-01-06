Obion County Highway Department Clearing Frozen Precipitation

Road departments across West Tennessee and Western Kentucky are prepared for the first Winter precipitation of the year.

Road departments in both states have been spreading liquid salt brine on the highways the past couple of days, in advance of the accumulating snowfall.

In Obion County, County Road Department Director Jip Lofton told Thunderbolt News about preparation for frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)

When snow and ice events occur in Obion County, Lofton said his crews are responsible for clearing about 740 miles of roads.