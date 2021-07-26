Obion County Hires New Athletics Director

Obion County Central High School has a new Athletics Director.

Corry Essary has been hired as the Athletics Director and assistant principal.

Essary will take the position held by former Athletics Director Craig Rogers, who retired and took a part-time position in the Weakley County School System.

Essary told Thunderbolt News that he was excited to come to Troy.(AUDIO)

Before accepting the Obion County position, Essary had coaching experience in baseball and football at Gibson County, Greenfield and Westview.