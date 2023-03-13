Obion County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Night

Union City firefighters were called to a house fire Sunday night at 5216 South Cole Road.

Reports said dispatchers received a call of flames and black smoke just after 6:30, with firefighters arriving on scene to find the structure fully involved.

With the Hornbeak and Samburg Fire Departments assisting, along with the Obion County Rescue Squad, the house fire was deemed under control just after 8:00.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said no one was at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were received.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, with the home declared a total loss.