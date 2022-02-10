Obion County Home Destroyed by Fire

An Obion County home was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.

Hornbeak Fire Chief Bob Reavis said firefighters from Hornbeak, Troy and Samburg, responded to a single story home on Possum Trot Road around 6:45.

Chief Reavis said the home was fully involved upon arrival, with firefighters only able to contain the blaze.

The owner of the home was at work at the time of the fire.

Chief Reavis said firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours.

(photos: Hornbeak Fire Department)