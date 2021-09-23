Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope on Saturday

The Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope will be held Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Union City.

This years event is titled “In Obion County, No One Fights Alone”.

The Walk of Hope will take place from 3:00 until 11:00, with the Survivors Reception from 4:30 until 6:00, the Survivor Lap at 6:00 and Lights of Hope at 9:00.

The event will also include food trucks on site, with a cornhole tournament at 4:00 and community performances from 4:00 until 5:45.

A demolition derby will take place at 7:00, with admission $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-thru-13 and 5-and-under free.