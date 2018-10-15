A presentation was made to Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire at Monday’s County Commission meeting, for the county’s commitment for continued education.

Lindsay Filling spoke to Commission members about “Complete Tennessee Education”, which promotes continued education for a strong workforce.

Ms. Frilling addressed three factors that were focused on for the “Complete Tennessee Education” program.

The work of the program for Obion, Lake and Weakley was recently presented to Governor Bill Haslam and staff members.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...